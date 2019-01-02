Crime

How a trip to a Myrtle Beach strip club ended with a hospital visit for one man

A New Year’s Day celebration at a Myrtle Beach club took a bad turn when a man got punched in the face and robbed of the money in his hand, according to a police report.

About 2 a.m., police responded to a reported strong armed robbery at Derriere’s on Seaboard Street. The victim, who had a cut on his nose, told police that he was getting lap dances and was punched in the face and fell to the ground, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

The victim said his brother punched him and took $6 from his hand, the report states.

The victim left and walked toward the Frontage Road Waffle House to get help, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

