Myrtle Beach police investigating several armed robberies tied to networking app

Myrtle Beach police are investigating three robbery cases in which victims used a social networking app to meet suspects who intended to rob them, a Facebook post states.
In one case, officers responded after reports of an armed robbery Saturday. The victim said he initially made contact with the suspect through the Grindr app, a report states. Police said the victim intended to pick the suspect up in the area of 65th Avenue North, and when he pulled into a driveway, one suspect approached from the garage, another from the bushes.
When the victim got out of the car, both suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money, the report states. The victim said he had no cash with him, police said.
One suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by the arm, and the suspect chased the man when he tried to run. Police said the suspect struck the victim above his ear. The victim was able to get away and call authorities for help.
Officers said the victim’s phone and wallet were stolen from his vehicle.
