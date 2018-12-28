Crime

He told cops he was robbed in a drug deal, then found himself in cuffs, report says

By Alex Lang

December 28, 2018 05:16 PM

Moments after a 21-year-old man told police about being robbed during a drug deal he found himself under arrest on Thursday night.

Myrtle Beach police officers responded to 82nd Parkway around 9 p.m. for a reported armed robbery, according to a police report. They spoke to Marcus Rasean Harris who told them that an hour earlier he was robbed of his cellphone and cash during a drug deal.

Harris said he asked through an online app about buying drugs and the suspects told them they would meet him at 67th Avenue North near the Seapath Apartment complex, the report says.

There the suspects pointed guns and took Harris’ items before fleeing, according to the report.

The suspects were described as two younger black men, according to the report. One wore a pink-hooded sweatshirt and the other wore a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Despite the report, officers charged Harris with loitering and he was booked into jail, according to police.

