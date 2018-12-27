Crime

He was assaulted for urinating on the floor of a Myrtle Beach apartment, cops say

By Hannah Strong

December 27, 2018 12:51 PM

During a night of drinking, a man was assaulted because he was urinating on the floor at a Myrtle Beach apartment Wednesday, a police report states.

Myrtle Beach police charged Henry Allen Tabert, 39, with third-degree assault and battery after allegedly grabbing a victim by the neck.

About 9:45 p.m., officers went to a unit at 200 Cedar St. after a reported assault.

The victim said he went to the restroom and accidentally urinated on the floor, causing Tabert to become angry, a report states. The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed him against the wall.

Tabert told police the victim was “urinating in several different places in the house and would not stop,” a report states. He then grabbed the victim, causing marks on the victim’s neck, authorities said.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS and later released, police said.

