Cops: Baby’s body found after being beat to death in Myrtle Beach. 1 charged a year later

Myrtle Beach police have arrested a man more than a year after he beat an infant to death and disposed of the baby’s remains, according to arrest warrants.
Daquan Jamal Simmons, 24, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Friday and charged with homicide by child abuse. Warrants state another person is involved in the incident.
Detectives opened an investigation Sept. 20, 2017 involving a missing baby girl. Two days later, officers interviewed the second suspect who said Simmons beat the infant child to death July 15, 2017 at 603 3rd Ave. S. apartment, warrants state.
Simmons and the second suspect disposed of the baby’s body and “made efforts to conceal the infant’s remains from discovery,” authorities said.
Police later found the baby’s remains, the warrant states. The location or date the baby was found was not immediately available. Documents state “efforts continue” to recover, document, secure evidence” of the crime.
It’s unclear if Simmons had any relation to the infant. Warrants do not specify the age of the baby.
The Sun News has reached out to the coroner’s office and Myrtle Beach police for more details.
