He visited a Myrtle Beach home Christmas morning, cops say. But he wasn’t in a Santa suit

A man allegedly broke into a Myrtle Beach home early Christmas morning — but he wasn’t wearing a red Santa suit and didn’t slide down the chimney.
Instead, the skinny-built man was wearing a black hoodie and jeans, and left with a television, a police report states. A black SUV was also reported missing from the home. The resident of the home was out of town and had footage of the alleged crime, the report states.
Myrtle Beach police were dispatched to a home on the 2700 block of South Key Largo Circle about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports that a residence had been burglarized in the middle of the night.
As officers approached the home, they saw the back patio door was propped open with a grill and a glass partition on the door was shattered, a report states.
The back door was locked, but police reached through the broken glass to unlock the door and check the home, finding nobody inside, the report states.
After receiving consent to search the house, police said it was obvious one television was missing and another had been tampered with.
Officers were speaking with the victim on the phone who said a black Infiniti SUV was supposed to be at the residence, but police said it was missing.
The report states the total amount of items stolen is $6,500.
No arrests have been made in the case.
