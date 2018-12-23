Crime

She tried to return an item she didn’t purchase. Then a search spelled more trouble

By David Wetzel

December 23, 2018 03:00 PM

The Sun News file photo
The Sun News file photo

Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman who returned an item she hadn’t purchased Saturday at Walmart on Seaboard Street, according to a police report.

When she arrived at the jail, police found three Clonazepam pills, a schedule 4 narcotic, hidden in her bra, the report states.

Police charged Heath Lynn Dean with obtaining goods under false pretenses, and a warrant was served to her for possession of Clonazepam, according to the report.

A little after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a fraudulent return at Walmart, the report states. Police say Dean entered the store with two items in her cart and grabbed two items from the “As Seen on TV” section before heading to customer service. According to the report, she returned the two items she entered the store with and then returned one of the items she’d take off the shelf.

Dean was granted a gift card worth $43.47 before being stopped by loss prevention, the report states.

Police watched surveillance video that confirmed what was reported, according to the report.

Dean was arrested and transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail, where a search revealed three round, yellow pills in her bra, the report states. The pills were identified as Clonazepam, and Dean was unable to provide proof of a prescription, according to the report.

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.

  Comments  

things to do