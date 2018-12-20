He assaulted an Horry County deputy, took off his ankle monitor and escaped, cops say

A Longs man took off his ankle monitor and ran from deputies who were trying to arrest him after he had been shooting a gun into the air in his front yard, an Horry County Sheriff’s Office report states.
Bobby Andrew Wilson, 35, was on home detention through the sheriff’s office after he was charged with strong arm robbery and second-degree assault and battery. But after an anonymous caller told the sheriff’s office Wilson had been standing in the yard, shooting into the air, deputies went to search the home on Freemont Road, a report states.
Authorities said Wilson, who was staying at his mother’s house, was told he could not use drugs or alcohol and there could be no guns in the home. When deputies dropped Wilson off, his mother said there was a gun in the house that she would take to a family member’s home, the report said.
Deputies went to the home Monday after the caller said Wilson had allegedly been shooting into the air for two days in a row. During a search, Wilson’s mother said a gun was still in the home. Officers then asked Wilson to put his hands behind his back.
Wilson pushed a deputy away and removed his ankle monitor before running into the woods, the report states.
He was detained on Elbow Road. His ankle monitor was found damaged, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies charged Wilson with attempted escape, assaulting an officer while resisting arrest, violation of electronic monitoring and malicious injuring to property.
As of Thursday afternoon, Wilson was still booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
