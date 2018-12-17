She stole checks from Horry County mailboxes. Now she faces federal prison time

A North Myrtle Beach woman pleaded guilty in connection to stealing mail from mailboxes around Horry County, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Holly Denise Sturkey, 42, stole mail, including checks, from mailboxes between May and October 2017, the release states.. Sturkey altered various information on the checks, including names and signatures of payees and account holders, so she could deposit the money into a bank account, authorities said. The suspect would allegedly withdraw the funds and keep the money for herself.
Sturkey, who pleaded guilty in federal court Monday, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of the two charges she faces — conspiracy to manufacture and pass forged checks of organizations.
U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell will sentence Sturkey after receiving and reviewing a presentence investigation report prepared by the United States Probation Office, a release said.
According to a six-page indictment, Sturkey deposited checks seven times with amounts between $20 and $650.
