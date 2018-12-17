Crime

Myrtle Beach dad charged after 8-year-old punched in the face

By Hannah Strong

December 17, 2018 02:26 PM

A father was arrested Saturday morning after he punched his 8-year-old in the face, causing his son to have a nosebleed, according to a Myrtle Beach arrest warrant.

Police charged Garry Sanders Hurst, 40, of Myrtle Beach, with unlawful neglect of a child after learning he punched his child in the chest and nose, warrants state.

Officers went to 403 7th Ave. N. about 10:15 a.m. after reports of an assault and met with the parents and the child.

The victim had a cut on his nose and blood on his clothing from a nosebleed, warrants state.

Hurst was booked at the Myrtle Beach jail and released on a $15,000 bond.

