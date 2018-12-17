Crime

He was stabbed with a knife while trying to sell a designer belt at a Myrtle Beach motel

By Hannah Strong

December 17, 2018 08:56 AM

A man was stabbed with a pocket knife while trying to sell a $250 belt at a Myrtle Beach motel Sunday, police said.

A 41-year-old suspect is wanted in connection to first-degree assault and battery. The victim was taken to the hospital after he suffered a stab wound on his upper arm, a Myrtle Beach police report states.

Officers responded to the Sand Dollar Motel, 401 6th Ave. N., about 5 a.m. Sunday after reports of a stabbing. Police were told the victim left the scene, but officers were later flagged down by a Lyft driver, who told police about the stabbing, the report states. Authorities went back to the motel and found the 21-year-old victim standing in the parking lot.

The victim said about three hours before police arrived, he was stabbed by a man named “Lil D” and another man named “Slim” was with the suspect, the report states. Police said the victim was selling a $250-designer belt in hopes the suspect would give him money and marijuana. But the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the arm with a pocket knife, took the belt and left. The victim was then was taken to the hospital.

After leaving the hospital, the victim called police back to the motel, stating he saw the suspect. Officers searched for the suspect after learning his name, but did not find him, according to the report.

Police then issued a warrant for David Donelle Henry, who had not been arrested as of Monday morning.

