Pregnant woman charged after admitting to heroin overdose while son slept, police say

A Surfside Beach woman was found naked and unresponsive on the toilet with vomit on and around her as her 10-year-old son slept on a mattress on the floor when police arrived to a report of an overdose, according to a police report.
Alisha Latrice Warren became responsive after having been administered Narcan by emergency medical services and later was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, according to police records.
Police responded to a location on North U.S. 17 in Surfside Beach at 11:34 p.m. on Dec. 3 to the report of an overdose, the police report states. The man called in an overdose led police to the bathroom, where Warren was found appearing unresponsive, according to the report.
The man said Warren had gone into the bathroom to take a shower and he heard her fall over, the report states. The man said that upon checking on her he found her unresponsive, according to the report.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police noticed a boy sleeping on a mattress that was on the floor and the man identified the child as Warren’s 10-year-old son, the report states. Police said it appeared there was adequate food in the room and deemed the man to be sober, according to the report.
Officers rode along with Warren as she was being transported to the hospital and she admitted to using heroin, the report states. Warren also told officers that she was 7 months pregnant, according to the report.
Police notified the South Carolina Department of Social Services of the case, and Warren was taken to the hospital, where it was confirmed that her unborn child was still alive, the report states.
Warren was arrested Thursday and remains in jail, records show.
Comments