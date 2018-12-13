Deputies on scene after reported bomb threat in Murrells Inlet

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene after reports of a bomb threat in Murrells Inlet, said Jason Lesley with GCSO.
Deputies are on scene at an office on Morse Avenue, just off U.S. 17. Details of the incident and how deputies were notified are unknown.
Lesley said people should avoid the area.
Shortly after the first threat, a second was reported at a library on Cleland Street in the city of Georgetown. The building is still on lock down.
The news is just two of many bomb threats across that nation. Government buildings, news outlets and businesses have reported similar threats.
This is a developing story. Information will be added as it becomes available.
