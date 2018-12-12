24 shell casings found at Myrtle Beach house after drive-by shooting

A 23-year-old man shot at a Myrtle Beach home where five people were inside, causing the victims to take cover, according to arrest warrants.
Johnathan Rakim Bright was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Myrtle Beach police went to 313 Cedar St. Friday after reports of a shooting. The residence was struck multiple times and five people were inside during the shooting, warrants state.
Police officers found 24 rifle shell casings at the scene, authorities said.
City surveillance showed two vehicles driving to Cedar Street seconds before the shooting and leaving at a high rate of speed after the time of the incident, police said.
During the investigation, police found the two cars were registered to an Horry County address. Officers went to the address and were speaking with Bright’s mother when he and another person showed up, warrants state. Bright’s mother said he had permission to drive one vehicle, but the other belonged to her and she did not know it was missing, police said.
At that point, police arrested Bright and the other person on unrelated charges.
Police towed the vehicles for further investigation and found gunshot residue was found in one of the vehicles, the warrant states.
Bright was later charged with five counts of attempted murder.
Cpl. Thomas Vest with MBPD said the name of a second suspect will be released after warrants are served.
