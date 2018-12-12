Crime

Police: 26-year-old mother arrested after her newborn tests positive for drugs

By Hannah Strong

December 12, 2018 07:12 AM

A 26-year-old mother was arrested Monday after her newborn tested positive for cannabinoids, a Loris police report states.

Crystal Michelle Thompson, of Nichols, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Police were notified Dec. 4 by the S.C. Department of Social Services that Thompson had recently given birth to a baby, the report states. During a DSS investigation, a urine test revealed the newborn boy tested positive for cannabinoids, the report states.

Thompson was released Monday afternoon from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, online records state.

