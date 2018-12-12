Police: 26-year-old mother arrested after her newborn tests positive for drugs

A 26-year-old mother was arrested Monday after her newborn tested positive for cannabinoids, a Loris police report states.
Crystal Michelle Thompson, of Nichols, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Police were notified Dec. 4 by the S.C. Department of Social Services that Thompson had recently given birth to a baby, the report states. During a DSS investigation, a urine test revealed the newborn boy tested positive for cannabinoids, the report states.
Thompson was released Monday afternoon from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, online records state.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments