Masked man went in Conway home, held woman by her hair and gun to her head, cops say

A man in a ski mask stole a truck after holding a woman by her hair and a gun to her head at a Conway-area home early Saturday morning, an Horry County police report states.
The suspect — who was wearing gloves on his hands that were taped around his arms, a bandanna over his face and a black hoodie jacket — stole the vehicle from a home on Beverly Road and later drove it into a nearby ditch, authorities said. No charges have been made in connection to armed robbery, said HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Muskov.
The 18-year-old victim went to another room after she and her boyfriend returned to their home about 12:30 a.m., the report states. Her boyfriend heard a loud bang, went to the room and saw a man holding his girlfriend by her hair with a gun to her head, police said.
The suspect demanded money and the keys to the man’s vehicle, the report states. He then allegedly left in the stolen vehicle.
Police said the victims started to run down the road toward the truck and to the house where a victim’s mother lives. While in the yard, a small white car pulled up and someone began yelling at the two victims, police said. The male victim threw down money and the victims hid behind a building, the report states.
A victim’s mother went to look for the stolen vehicle and found it in a shallow ditch on Little Lamb Road, authorities said.
When officers were searching the area, a man pulled up in a white car with a person who was in the passenger seat, the report states. Police questioned the man about his time in the area and detained the man, who was wearing a black hoodie, after finding he had no driver’s license, according to the report. While searching the man, police said they found a baggie with cocaine in his pocket.
Police arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Umar Abdur Rahman, who is charged with driving without a driver’s license and possession of cocaine.
“At this time, there’s nothing to indicate that the drug/DL arrestee would be charged in connection with the armed robbery, and (there are) no updates on any other possible suspects currently,” Muskov told The Sun News via email.
The suspect who allegedly robbed the two victims is described in the report as a slender man between the ages of 18 and 35 and 5-foot, 9-inches tall.
