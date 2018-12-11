Crime

He was walking down a road when 2 men jumped from woods, strangled and beat him, cops say

By Hannah Strong

December 11, 2018 09:53 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Two men jumped out of the woods and used a stick to beat a man while also strangling him in the Loris area Monday night, according to an Horry County police report.

The 32-year-old victim suffered a swollen face, popped blood vessels in his eye and abrasions on his leg, causing him to need medical attention, police said.

Officers responded to the victim’s home after the alleged incident, which happened about 8 p.m. on Goretown Loop Road.

The victim was walking down the road when two unknown men jumped out of the woods and started beating him with a bamboo stick, strangling him and kicking him in the face, the report states. Police said the victim was unsure why the suspects would be assaulting him.

No arrests have been made in the case.

After the incident, the victim’s mother picked him up, authorities said. She took him to the hospital after he was checked and advised by EMS to seek medical attention, the report states.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do