He was walking down a road when 2 men jumped from woods, strangled and beat him, cops say

Two men jumped out of the woods and used a stick to beat a man while also strangling him in the Loris area Monday night, according to an Horry County police report.
The 32-year-old victim suffered a swollen face, popped blood vessels in his eye and abrasions on his leg, causing him to need medical attention, police said.
Officers responded to the victim’s home after the alleged incident, which happened about 8 p.m. on Goretown Loop Road.
The victim was walking down the road when two unknown men jumped out of the woods and started beating him with a bamboo stick, strangling him and kicking him in the face, the report states. Police said the victim was unsure why the suspects would be assaulting him.
No arrests have been made in the case.
After the incident, the victim’s mother picked him up, authorities said. She took him to the hospital after he was checked and advised by EMS to seek medical attention, the report states.
