Surprise move ends half of Horry County baseball-bat killing trial ahead of verdict

Minutes before a jury started its deliberations, one of two defendants accused of murdering a man by beating him to death with a baseball bat pleaded guilty.

Diane Durkin admitted Monday morning to voluntary manslaughter for the July 2016 killing of Roy Davis. Horry County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Durkin to 15 years in prison.

Court security immediately took Durkin into custody leaving only co-defendant James Rosenbaum sitting at the defense table.

A jury soon will decide Rosenbaum’s fate on a murder charge. Both sides currently are giving their closing arguments to the jury.

Both Durkin and Rosenbaum were charged in connection to killing Davis with a baseball bat. Most of the attack is heard on a 911 call. Last week, a Horry County jury heard the tape and testimony during a week-long trial.

The state contends that Durkin and Rosenbaum lured Davis to their mobile home. Rosenbaum was jealous over an affair between Durkin and Davis, the state said.

Rosenbaum and Durkin said Davis was trying to sexually assault Durkin.

Durkin pleaded with the Alford caveat. That is when defendants will plead guilty to a charge to avoid possible stiffer penalties if found guilty. Durkin spoke briefly, apologized and said she didn’t mean to kill.

“I’m sorry this happened,” Durkin said. “I wish I could take it back.”

Betty Davis, Roy’s sister, spoke before Durkin was sentenced and said nobody had the right to end Roy Davis’ life. Roy begged and cried for his life in his final moments, Betty Davis said.

“This is a cold-hearted person,” she said of Durkin.

Davis was trustworthy and wasn’t a stranger to anyone he met, Betty Davis said. Often known by his “cool Roy” nickname, the family has lost a brother and an uncle.

“The last two years have been a struggle,” his sister said. “The pain doesn’t go away.”