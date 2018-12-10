Hooded suspect robs victim outside of Pawleys Island bank. Cops seeking public’s help

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who robbed a bank patron Sunday in Pawleys Island, according to a release.
The incident happened about 10 p.m. at South State Bank, 11039 Ocean Hwy, a police report states. The suspect is pictured in a blue coat with a hood. According to the police report, the suspect is described as a white man, wearing women’s stockings over his head.
Police responded to the bank after reports of a strong-armed robbery. The victim was parked in the first drive-through lane at the back of the bank when police arrived, the report states.
The victim was dropping off a deposit from her work when an unknown man came up to her and pushed her against her vehicle, the report states. The woman said her hand was on the drop box and she was about to drop the bag inside the box when the suspect appeared.
The suspect demanded that the woman give him all her money, police said. The man took the deposit bad, which had $788, and ran north, the report states.
Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
