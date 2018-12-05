Police release sketch of ‘person of interest’ in 1980 Horry County murder

More than 35 years after an unsolved murder, Horry County police have released a new sketch of a person of interest in the case.

The person is possibly connected to the murder of Joann Colby. She was reported missing on Sept. 15, 1980, and was found in her truck in the Conway area after being stabbed.

On Thursday, Horry County police released a sketch of the person of interest who uses the aliases of Vincent Giordano, Anthony (Tony) Giordano and Joseph McArthur. The sketch is what he was believed to look like in 1980.





A sketch of a person of interest in a 1980 Horry County murder. Provided by Horry County police

The man is an associate of Sue Collie, who was charged as an accessory to murder as an accomplice in the case, Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said. Collie has since died.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to contact the department at 843-915-TIPS or crimetips@horrycounty.org.

Detective Jack Johnson oversees Horry County police’s cold case unit and recently said each case is reviewed and scored not only by solvability, but the chance to get a conviction. Because of technology changes, he said, it is good to review cases every eight to 10 years.

Reviewing decades-old cases is an effort to give the victim’s family some answers.

“If you think you’re getting away with it,” Johnson said, “we’re still coming after you.”