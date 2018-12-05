Crime

Do you know him? Horry Co. police looking for man after reported armed robbery

By Hannah Strong

December 05, 2018 10:33 AM

Horry County police are looking for a person of interest in connection to an armed robbery in Loris last month, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Jimmy G’s Time Saver convenience store, at 3200 Hwy. 701 N., was allegedly robbed in the morning Nov. 28.

Horry County police released a surveillance photo of the person of interest and a vehicle at the convenience store.

POI loris armed robbery 2.jpg
Courtesy of Horry County Police Department

A police report did not give details of the alleged crime or the weapon allegedly used.

Anyone with information about the individual or car in surveillance photos is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

