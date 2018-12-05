Do you know him? Horry Co. police looking for man after reported armed robbery

Horry County police are looking for a person of interest in connection to an armed robbery in Loris last month, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Jimmy G’s Time Saver convenience store, at 3200 Hwy. 701 N., was allegedly robbed in the morning Nov. 28.
Horry County police released a surveillance photo of the person of interest and a vehicle at the convenience store.
A police report did not give details of the alleged crime or the weapon allegedly used.
Anyone with information about the individual or car in surveillance photos is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
