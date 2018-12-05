Crime

Police: Teens spread pornographic video around Carolina Forest middle schools

By Hannah Strong

December 05, 2018 09:52 AM

A pornographic video of a 13-year-old girl was allegedly filmed and circulated around Carolina Forest middle school students last week.

An investigation began Friday after assistant principals at Ocean Bay Middle School were contacted by staff at Ten Oaks Middle School about an inappropriate video that was spreading around, an Horry County police report states.

A 13-year-old Ten Oaks student took a pornographic video of herself and sent the video to a 13-year-old Ocean Bay student, police said.

The student who videoed herself was issued a juvenile summons in connection to unlawful communication. The 13-year-old Ocean Bay student and a 14-year-old girl were issued juvenile summons in connection to disseminating obscenity.

The Sun News has reached out to Horry County Schools for comment.

This PSA on sextortion warns that anything private shared online could be used against you. If someone demands sexual images from you, stop immediately and report it. For more information, visit ProjectSafeChildhood.gov

