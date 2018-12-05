She was beaten and forced into prostitution at a Myrtle Beach hotel, cops say

A man forced a woman into prostitution and assaulted her while keeping her in a room for one week at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to police warrants.
Myrtle Beach police began an investigation Sunday after responding to Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 730 Frontage Road E. and finding a victim with a swollen eye, officers said.
The woman said the suspect made her perform sex acts for money several times a day for a week, authorities said. She was not allowed to leave the room, warrants state, and if she left, she said the suspect would find and harm her. Police warrants do not list the age of the victim.
Jesse David Parks, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in persons, kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.
The suspect allegedly slapped the victim, causing her eye to swell and have bruising.
Parks is still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday morning with a total bond of $115,000.
The Sun News has reached out to a manager at the Suburban Lodge for comment.
