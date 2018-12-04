He followed kids at Ocean Blvd. pool, cops say. Now he’s charged with sex crimes

A 38-year-old man faces sexual conduct charges after inappropriately touching three girls at an Ocean Boulevard resort pool Saturday, Myrtle Beach police warrants state.
William Desean Fields, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after touching the girls while swimming in the pool at the Dunes Village Resort on North Ocean Boulevard, police said. The victims were all younger than 14 years old, authorities said.
Officers responded to an assault call at the resort Saturday.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect swimming in the water and only staying in the same area of the pool as four victims, police said in arrest warrants. When the four victims left the pool, warrants state Fields is seen following the victims to another area.
Fields received a $15,000 bond for each charge. As of Tuesday morning, he was still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
