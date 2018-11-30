Tip on ‘illegal sexual acts’ leads to prostitution arrest at Myrtle Beach-area spa

An undercover Horry County police officer made a prostitution arrest Wednesday after a tip about “illegal sexual acts” at a Myrtle Beach-area spa, a report states.
Tang Xiaoping, 53, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with first-offense prostitution.
Police conducted an operation at China Doll Spa, 3901 Dick Pond Road, Unit L, Wednesday afternoon after a complaint about illegal sexual acts happening at the location, a report states.
An undercover cop found probable cause during the investigation to make an arrest, police said.
Xiaoping was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday on $470 bond, jail records show.
Comments