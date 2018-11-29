Foster parent made child wear an electric dog collar, hit him with a spoon, cops say

A foster parent made a 6-year-old child wear an electric dog collar and abused the child with a “spoon-like object,” an Horry County police report states.
Deborah Ann Jarrell, 61, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Police were called for a “mandatory reporting of information” found during a forensic interview with a foster child at the Children’s Recovery Center in October, a report states.
Documents noted in the police report allege the child wore an electric dog collar and was hit with a “spoon-like object” between January and July, police said.
