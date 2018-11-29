Former Myrtle Beach airline executive sentenced for stealing millions

A former co-founder of a defunct Myrtle Beach charter airline will spend almost eight years in prison for stealing millions of dollars from an escrow account.

Kay Ellison, co-founder of Myrtle Beach Direct Air, was sentenced Wednesday in New Jersey to 94 months in prison and ordered to pay $19.6 million in restitution for her involvement, according to the Associate Press.

Ellison and CEO Judy Tull were found guilty in federal court in March on counts including conspiracy, band fraud and wire fraud.

Authorities alleged the duo stole from an escrow account containing money for future travel, defrauding customers millions of dollars.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tull, who is also a co-founder, will be sentenced at a later date.

Ellison and Tull are both from Edenton, North Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Direct Air was founded and headquartered in Myrtle Beach in 2006, court documents state. In March 2012, the company ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy.

Former Direct Air chief financial officer Robert Keilman of New Jersey pleaded guilty and has not yet been sentenced, the AP reports.