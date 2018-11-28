‘I will shoot you’: How a Myrtle Beach road rage episode went down

Road rage in the city?
Myrtle Beach police said a man driving a gold SUV pointed a gun at a driver and threatened to shoot while stopped at an intersection Monday afternoon.
The suspect — described in an incident report as a 25- to 30-year-old white man with brown hair — allegedly drove up fast behind the victim at the 29th Avenue North and 17 Bypass intersection, causing the driver to pull into the grass median to avoid being hit.
At the next intersection stop, the 41-year-old victim pulled up beside the suspect and asked what the suspect’s problem was and told him to slow down, an incident report states. Police said the suspect started cussing at the victim, pulled out a black and green handgun, pointed it at the victim and yelled, “I did three tours in Iraq, I will shoot you.”
Officers said the victim then drove away but the suspect followed him onto Mr. Joe White Avenue. The suspect pulled into the T-Mobile parking lot on Mr. Joe White Avenue and the victim followed the suspect, trying to get his vehicle information, the report states.
The man was driving a gold GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe that was a 2016 model or newer with a dog in the passenger seat, police said.
Officers were unable to find the suspect, the report states.
Comments