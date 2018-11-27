Man in black mask, fur coat wanted after taking safe at Ocean Boulevard hotel, cops say

Myrtle Beach police said a man burglarized an Ocean Boulevard resort early Monday, taking a safe, cell phones and other hotel items.
The suspect — described as a white man wearing a black mask, heavy green jacket with fur around the hood, jeans, black shoes and clear “kitchen gloves” — stole property worth $4,100, a report states.
Officers went to the Coral Beach Resort, at 1105 S. Ocean Blvd., about 5:15 a.m. in reference to a burglary.
A witness working as a security officer told police he noticed a door near the elevators was being held open with flyers. The witness then noticed a safe missing in the office, police said, but did not see anyone in the area.
Video surveillance shows the suspect come into the lobby, walk to the code-locked office doors and go into the office, police said. The suspect appeared to know the code to the office door, the report states.
The man then allegedly started searching through drawers at the receptionist’s desk before grabbing keys to the hotel, the safe and an envelope with Family Kingdom summer season passes inside. He then left the hotel, police said.
The report states master keys, safe keys, office keys, a hotel card reader and 25 cell phones were in the safe.
Comments