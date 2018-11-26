Shots were fired Thanksgiving Day, but this bullet didn’t hit a turkey, cops say

Someone shot into a Myrtle Beach-are home, causing a bullet to pierce a rice container Thanksgiving Day, an Horry County police report said.
Officers went to a home on Renata Lane, off Peachtree Road, about 3 a.m. Thursday after reports of shots fired. After arriving, the victim showed police a bullet hole on the outside of his home, a report states.
The 40-year-old victim told police he was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard gunshots in the area and then a noise in his kitchen, a report states. The man said he looked around the kitchen and when he opened his cabinets, he found the rice container broken and a bullet hole in the wall.
Police said they could not see a bullet or any projectile from the cabinet.
The damage was worth $400, police said.
Comments