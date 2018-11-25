Police: Woman acted disorderly, then told of gun stash in vehicle with child on board

Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman on gun charges early Saturday morning after she admitted having them in her vehicle while a minor was on board, according to a police report.
While responding to a separate incident at Long Bay Resort that police found to be baseless, an officer heard yelling from the parking garage nearby, the report states. The officer ordered the driver to stop and approached the vehicle, according to the report.
The officer recognized the woman causing the commotion from a disorderly complaint earlier that night, the report states. In the initial encounter, she had admitted to drinking, according to the report.
In the second encounter, the officer ordered the woman out of the vehicle — which had a juvenile on board — as she continued to be disorderly and reeked of alcohol, the report states. As police awaited a traffic unit that was requested, the woman — identified as Autumn Michelle Anderson — told police she had guns in the back seat under a gym bag, according to the report.
Officers removed the juvenile from the car and put Anderson under arrest for driving under the influence, the report states. While inventorying the vehicle for towing, police found the guns — a Glock 43, Ruger P90 and an American tactical rifle — unsecured and not accompanied by a concealed weapons permit, according to the report.
Anderson was charged with two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Comments