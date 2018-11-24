Police: Carjacking in Georgetown leads to shootout between clerk, cross-dressing male

A carjacking in Georgetown led to a shootout between a Boost Mobile sales clerk and a man dressed as a woman in Columbia on Friday night, according to police.
The Georgetown Police Department responded to a carjacking reported at the Walgreens located at 1098 North Fraser Street, according to a Facebook post by the department. The victim told police that an unknown female opened the passenger side door of her 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, presented a gun and ordered her to exit the vehicle, the post says. The victim got out of the SUV and went into the Walgreens to seek help as the suspect drove off, the post states.
Witnesses told police that another vehicle, described as a black Nissan, driven by a male had dropped female suspect off there and was last seen following the Tahoe, according to the post.
Georgetown police reported Saturday morning that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday a male driving a black Nissan Maxima entered the Boost Mobile located on Bush River Road in Columbia and attempted to rob the sales clerk, the post states. In response, the clerk pulled out a handgun and shot the male suspect, who was dressed as a woman wearing a wig, starting a gun fight between the two that resulted in the suspect fleeing the store, according to the post.
The suspect drove to a Sunoco gas station, where he was picked up by the female suspect who was driving the stolen Tahoe, the post states. The female suspect, identified as Nautica Morgan, drove the male suspect, identified as Demetrius Lamar Jackson, to Richland Memorial Hospital in Richland County, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to the stomach and is in stable condition, according to the post.
Police recovered both vehicles and were preparing arrest warrants for both suspects while the investigation continues, the post said.
