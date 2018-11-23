He threatened to kill an unborn baby during a domestic fight, police say

A 33-year-old man hit and choked his girlfriend saying he was going to kill their unborn baby during a domestic fight, according to police.
Myrtle Beach police charged Diamond Neal with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to Ocean Waves Hotel, 2808 S. Ocean Blvd., for a reported assault. The victim was on a balcony and pointed to police where the suspect — Neal — had fled, according to a police report.
The victim said she and Neal were dating and she was pregnant with their child, according to the report.
She told police the two returned from dinner and an argument started. Neal threw an item at the victim and hit her in the face, the report states. The victim kicked a table near the bed to try to create space between her and her boyfriend.
Neal hit her again and she pushed him in the face. Neal then shoved her to the ground and used his knee to place his body weight on her stomach, according to the report.
The victim said Neal pressed his forearm into her throat and tried to take her phone from her while she tried talking to 911 dispatcher, the report states. The victim couldn’t breath or speak and became light-headed.
Neal whispered that the victim was lucky to be alive and that he was going to kill their baby, according to the report.
When Neal heard the police sirens he fled the room, the victim told police. Neal told officers the victim prevented him from leaving the room and punched him in the face.
EMS responded to the scene to check the victim who was not taken to the hospital, according to the report.
