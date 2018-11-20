Conway bingo employee arrested, but not B4 stealing thousands, cops say

Bingo?
A former employee of the Mill Pond Bingo in Conway got her payout by stealing $8,000 from the bingo hall before being fired, according to a Conway police report.
If that was not enough, the woman came back and robbed a former coworker of $30, police said.
Samantha Seleney Smith, 27, of Conway, is charged with strong-armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, breach of trust more than $5,000 and malicious injury to property valued $2,000 to $10,000.
Conway police were called to Mill Pond Bingo, at 1410 Mill Pond Road, twice Sunday in reference to larceny complaints.
As officers were arriving at the bingo hall just after midnight, Smith was leaving the establishment with no headlights on, police said. Police were able to stop Smith and detain her.
Victims told police Smith was at the bingo hall to confront an employee who allegedly owed her money. The employee said she did not have money on her, police said.
The employee then went to the restroom, and Smith followed her, kicking the door open and going in after the woman, police said.
Smith came out and went to the office where she blocked the door and confronted two other employees and demanded money, the report said. One of the two employees handed her wallet to the other employee to hold, and Smith snatched it, took out $30 and walked out of the bingo hall, police said.
Officers went back to Mill Pond Bingo about 10 p.m. Sunday after $8,000 was found to be missing from the last few weeks, police said.
Smith allegedly had made fake bingo games to show there was money paid out. Police said she was forging signatures of other employees to obtain funds.
As of Tuesday morning, Smith was still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention center with a bond total of more than $12,000, online records show.
Comments