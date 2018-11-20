Woman pushed down, cash register stolen in Myrtle Beach restaurant robbery, cops say

Two men stole cash registers from a Myrtle Beach Subway before fleeing Sunday evening, a police report said.
One suspect pushed a woman to the ground while she was cleaning windows in the restaurant and demanded money, police said. When she tried to get back up, the man allegedly pushed her to the ground a second time.
Myrtle Beach police went to Subway at 23rd Avenue North about 7 p.m. after reports of a strong-armed robbery.
The incident report lists two victims who were in the store when the alleged incident happened. A second victim was able to get away and call police from a nearby restaurant after the woman was pushed to the ground, police said.
The suspects were two white, young men both wearing gray hoodie jackets, and one in blue jeans and the other in gray pants, the report said.
A witness told police she saw the two men run out of the back of Subway and the man in all gray ran south, while the other suspect ran behind a building.
Officers said one cash register was recovered. The incident report does not say how much money was in the stolen register.
The investigation is ongoing.
