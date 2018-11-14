Here is why police were searching near Carolina Forest High School after school hours

A traffic stop quickly became a car chase ending at a local high school on Wednesday afternoon as one suspect remains at large.
A Horry County sheriff’s deputy responded to a drug complaint around 3:30 p.m. and tried to stop a car on Singleton Ridge Road in the Conway area, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Brooke Holden said.
The driver fled the area and the chase ensued. The pursuit ended at Carolina Forest High School where two of the three people inside the suspect vehicle fled, Holden said.
Deputies arrested two people they say were inside the car, but one suspect remains at large, Holden said. Police suspended their search for the night.
Holden did not have a description of the at-large suspect to release. Anyone that sees a suspicious person can contact 911 or the department at 843-915-5450.
Comments