Conway police investigate morning shooting, looking for suspect

Conway police are asking for help locating David Mark Dixon, 36, following an investigation into a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning.
Dixon is from Conway and is over 6-feet tall. He was last seen driving a silver Chevy Equinox.
The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue, according to spokeswoman Taylor Newell. The suspect fired at another person, but the victim was not shot.
The shooter did hit the window of a car, and the victim was cut by the glass, according to Newell. Emergency responders treated the victim for his injuries.
Anyone with information on Dixon’s location is asked to contact Conway Police at 843-248-1790.
Comments