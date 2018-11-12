Dancer raped in private room at Thee DollHouse, report says

Police were called to the hospital early Saturday morning after an entertainer was allegedly raped in a private dance room in Atlantic Beach, a Horry County police report states.
No arrests have been made.
Horry County police went to the emergency room at Grand Strand Regional Hospital about 3 a.m. after reports of a rape. The victim told police she was an entertainer at Thee DollHouse in the Atlantic Beach area, a report said.
Officers said the victim was in a private dance room with a man. The man allegedly pulled out his penis and attempted to have sex with the victim, who was standing up, giving the suspect a dance.
The victim then pushed the suspect off, the report said, but about a minute later, the suspect again tried and did briefly rape the victim before she was able to run from the private room.
Police said a bouncer “removed the suspect from the building.”
The incident report lists the suspect as a 30-year-old black man.
The Sun News has reached out to Thee DollHouse for comment.
