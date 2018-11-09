Pregnant woman left bloody after fight over pancakes and Wi-Fi, Myrtle Beach cops say

A 34-year-old man was taken to jail after he and his pregnant girlfriend got into an argument over Wi-Fi and making pancakes Monday, a Myrtle Beach police report said.
Officers went to Chester Street Apartments, at 208 Chester St., about noon after reports of a disturbance. Officers charged Jermoia Johnson with second-degree domestic violence.
Police said the couple, who had been dating for three years, got into an argument. Things escalated when the woman unplugged the Wi-Fi connection and her boyfriend refused to make her pancakes, a report states.
The woman had a swollen eye and fresh blood on her cheek when officers arrived, authorities said. She told police she slipped on water in the flood and hit her eye on the counter.
When police asked Johnson how his girlfriend was injured, he said, “Ask her,” and refused to cooperate, the report said.
Johnson was then placed under arrest and transported to the Myrtle Beach jail.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
