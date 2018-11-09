Horry cop accused of sexual misconduct has record wiped after charges dropped

Charges against a Horry County Police officer accused of sexual misconduct with confidential informants were expunged from the record.

Three misconduct in office charges against Luke Green do not appear on the online Horry County Public Index. In July, the South Carolina Attorney General’s office dismissed the charges.

Green was accused of inappropriate sexual relationships with two confidential informants and making inappropriate sexual contact with a suspect during an arrest.

Luke Green

According to paperwork provided by a security firm representing Green, the ex-officer filed to have the records expunged in April.





Green completed a pretrial intervention program in late March, according to the paperwork. There were no details about what the program entailed.

Pretrial Intervention programs typically serve as quasi-probation paths where a defendant completes classes, community service or other types of programs. When the program is finished, charges are often reduced or dismissed.

After the charges were dropped, officials from the state’s Attorney General provided only a 12-word statement, saying that all they can say about the case is ““This was a prosecutorial decision based on the facts of the case.”

Green — along with Allen Large, Darryl Williams and Todd Cox — were indicted for misconduct in office. The cases against Cox and Williams remain active, though there have not been filing in months. The state dropped charges against Large after he died in January.