Bloody man shows up at Murrells Inlet church, then leads police to a dead body, cops say

A man covered in blood went to a nearby church for help Sunday then led police to a dead body in Murrells Inlet, a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office report said.
No arrests have been made in the case. Police said the alleged attack happened Sunday morning when the victims were in tents in a wooded area near Harvest Church on Old Kings Highway.
A witness told police she was sitting near the entrance of the church about 10:45 a.m. when she heard a noise at the door, a police report said. The woman looked back and noticed the victim and began to help, police said.
When police arrived about 11 a.m., the 60-year-old victim was sitting in the doorway of the church, a report said. Police said the victim was pistol whipped while being robbed, causing his eyes to be swollen shut and he was covered in blood.
Authorities had to call animal control to the wooded area because a dog was “protecting” the body and would not let police near the tent, a report said.
Ralph Seitz III was pronounced dead in a tent that morning. He had obvious injuries to his face and head area, police said.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson said Seitz died from blunt-force trauma to the abdomen.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
