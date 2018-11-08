‘You are the reason I am in here’: Myrtle Beach inmate punches man in the face, cops say

An 18-year-old inmate assaulted a man at the Myrtle Beach jail Wednesday, authorities said.
Myrtle Beach police said Camerin Shaide Butler walked up to a man who was on the phone with a bondsman and said, “You are the reason I am in here” before punching the man in the face.
The victim told police Butler robbed him of money a couple days before the alleged incident in jail, a police report states.
Butler, who was initially charged with purse snatching and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, is now charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Police said Bulter and other inmates were not willing to speak about what happened. The victim did not appear to have any injuries on his face, the report said.
Warrants state both the victim and suspect were in jail after the suspect allegedly robbed the victim during a drug deal on Ocean Boulevard Monday.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
