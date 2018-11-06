They were going to buy crack, but he got violent when she didn’t have change, MB cops say

A 42-year-old man assaulted a woman in the car while they were on the way to buy $50 worth of crack Monday night, Myrtle Beach police said.
Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to the 900 block of U.S. 501 after the alleged incident at a nearby Circle K gas station. The victim said a man she was with punched her and stole her purse and phone, an incident report said.
The woman said she picked the suspect up to buy $50 worth of crack with a $100 bill, authorities said. Before she picked the man up, she said she did not have change for the bill. The suspect allegedly got mad about her not having change, so the two stopped at the Circle K at U.S. 501 and Robert Grissom Parkway to get change, the incident report said. But the cashier would not take the bill, saying it was counterfeit, police said.
When the victim went back to her car, the suspect got upset and asked the woman to drive him back home, but she said she did not want to, the report said. The suspect then “slammed” the moving car into park while going east on U.S. 501 and punched her in the face three times, police said.
The report said the victim was unable to get out of the vehicle during the assault.
After the suspect allegedly punched the victim, he ran off with her purse and phone, and she chased after him, police said. A witness said he saw the woman chasing the man and called police.
Ramando Timokee Chestnut, 42, was found near railroad tracks on Canal Street. Chestnut is charged with strong armed robbery.
Police said the victim was cited for loitering.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
