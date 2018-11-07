12-year-old shot student with BB gun at Conway school, police said

A 12-year-old student shot a boy after bringing a BB gun to a Conway school Monday, an Horry County police report states.
The victim did not suffer any injuries, authorities said.
Police went to the Academy of Hope Charter School at 3521 Juniper Bay Rd. about 11 a.m. after reports of an assault. A 12-year-old boy took a BB gun from his bag and pointed it at other students, making shooting sounds, a police report said.
The 12-year-old then shot the victim’s ribs once, officers said.
Police arrested the child, who was given a juvenile summons and charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Principal Dr. Melissa McCloud said she could give no comment since the incident involves a minor.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments