Police: Three wanted for stealing more than $2K worth of clothes from Coastal Grand Mall

Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects who allegedly took about $2,300 worth of clothing from a Coastal Grand Mall department store on Halloween.
Nearly 75 pieces of clothing worth $2,290 were stolen from Dillard’s about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, a Myrtle Beach police report states. Police said the three suspects pulled bags out after going to the Nike section and started putting items into the bags. A few minutes later, the suspects left the store without paying, the report states.
During the incident, one of the suspects got “spooked” by a store associate and dropped her bag before leaving the store, police said. About 10 items of clothing were recovered from the bag, the report said.
Police said the suspects were two women and a man. One suspect is a black man who was wearing an orange toboggan, black shirt and blue jeans, authorities said. The other suspects were a white woman wearing a gray shirt with black shirt underneath and blue jeans and a black woman with curly brown hair who was wearing a gray Nike shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should call Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference incident # 18-022697.
