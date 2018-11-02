Bright lights, cocaine and arrests: A night of deer watching gone wrong in Horry County

Two men under arrest for illegal wildlife viewing had their Halloween Eve get worse when police say they found cocaine in their car.
Jeremy Randell Elliot, 34, and Michael Eldon Wallace, 44, were charged with using artificial light to observe wildlife — also called “shining” — and manufacturing or distributing cocaine first offense. Both men are currently released on bond.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, officers saw the men drive into a Green Sea-area field around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and shine deer.
Neither suspect provided proof they were allowed to be on the property and Elliot admitted that he wanted to count points on a buck and see how close they could get, according to the department.
Officers also found eight grams of cocaine in the vehicle, which was turned over to Horry County police. The incident remains under investigation.
