She rejected his advances — so he pushed her out of the vehicle, ran over her, police say

Police said a Conway man pushed a woman out of a vehicle and drove over her leg Wednesday night after she refused to perform sexual favors.
Conway police charged 49-year-old Antonio Jerome Lewis with second-degree assault and battery after the alleged incident near Sixth Avenue and Hill Street.
Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a woman was kicked out of a vehicle and ran over.
The victim spoke to the police on scene, saying the man got upset with her because she would not perform sexual favors, an incident report said. Lewis then allegedly told her to get out of the vehicle as it was moving down Sixth Avenue.
Police said the victim tried to keep herself in the vehicle while the suspect was shoving her in the back, pushing her out of the vehicle. The woman then rolled out of the vehicle onto the ground and the suspect drove over her leg as she was falling out, the police report said.
Authorities said the woman suffered from pain in her leg and a laceration on her ankle. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.
The vehicle was found at the suspect’s home on Forest Loop with the seat belt hanging out and “dirt was rubbed off of the vehicle where the victim was hanging on,” the report said.
Lewis was arrested and booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
