He had more than 30 open beer cans in his car, and could barely talk to police, cops say

Myrtle Beach police found more than 30 open beer cans in a car during a traffic stop early Friday morning, an incident report said. The 22-year-old driver, police said, was so intoxicated he could barely speak.

Officers pulled over Zachary Taylor McGowan on the 600 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue near Oak Street just before 1 a.m. Police said the vehicle smelled like alcohol as officers walked toward the car.

McGowan was detained, and police said he had extremely glossy eyes and his breath reeked of alcohol.

While officers walked the suspect to the front of a police vehicle, he kept stumbling, a report stated. McGowan told police he would not do a field sobriety test, officers said.

McGowan was then placed under arrest and officers said wanted out of Spartanburg, the report said.

