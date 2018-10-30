Loris man sexually assaulted 7-year-old girl for months, police said

A Loris man sexually abused a 7-year-old girl for months, according to an Horry County police incident report.
During a forensic interview, the victim said Lander Dean Soles, 28, used objects and his body to sexually abuse her more than one time, a police report said. The incidents allegedly happened between January and September.
Soles was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor under 11 years old. Police arrested Soles after South Carolina Department of Social Services reported a possible case of sex abuse with a minor.
According to court records, Soles once pleaded guilty to burglary in 2013. He’s had numerous run-ins with law enforcement.
