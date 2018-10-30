Police dealt with duo twice in a day — the 2nd time, she stabbed her boyfriend, cops say

A man flagged down Myrtle Beach police, claiming his girlfriend stabbed him while the couple was in the car early Monday morning, police said. It was the second time within a day police dealt with the couple in reference to a domestic violence situation, a report states.
Authorities said the victim suffered a stab wound similar to a knife wound on his forearm.
The couple was arguing near 1100 N. Kings Highway when the suspect stabbed the man with a pen, police said. After being allegedly stabbed, the man started to drive southbound on Kings Highway before jumping out of his car to flag down an officer about 2:20 a.m. at 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
Paris Samantha Jamison, 30, is charged with first-degree domestic violence. Police found her at Chili’s on 44th Avenue North, a report states.
After Jamison was read her Miranda rights, she admitted to stabbing the man with a pen, authorities said.
Officers said there is no security footage near the incident location.
