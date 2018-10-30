Crime

Police dealt with duo twice in a day — the 2nd time, she stabbed her boyfriend, cops say

By Hannah Strong

October 30, 2018 09:58 AM

A man flagged down Myrtle Beach police, claiming his girlfriend stabbed him while the couple was in the car early Monday morning, police said. It was the second time within a day police dealt with the couple in reference to a domestic violence situation, a report states.

Authorities said the victim suffered a stab wound similar to a knife wound on his forearm.

The couple was arguing near 1100 N. Kings Highway when the suspect stabbed the man with a pen, police said. After being allegedly stabbed, the man started to drive southbound on Kings Highway before jumping out of his car to flag down an officer about 2:20 a.m. at 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

Paris Samantha Jamison, 30, is charged with first-degree domestic violence. Police found her at Chili’s on 44th Avenue North, a report states.

Paris Samantha Jamison, 30, is charged with domestic violence.
After Jamison was read her Miranda rights, she admitted to stabbing the man with a pen, authorities said.

Officers said there is no security footage near the incident location.

Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

